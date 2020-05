Or Copy this URL to Share

CELINA — Cletus H. Cron, 88, died May 25, 2020, at Lima Memorial Health System. Services will begin 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Immaculate Conception Church, Celina. Burial will be at St. Marys Cemetery, Celina. Friends may call 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home, Celina.



