GLANDORF – Cletus A. Schroeder, 83, of Glandorf, died 8:05 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at his residence. He was born August 30, 1936 in Glandorf to the late Amadeus I. and Marcele (Recker) Schroeder. On June 30, 1956, he married Mary Ann Siebeneck who survives in Glandorf.

Also surviving are 10 children, Bob (Lauren) Schroeder of Cincinnati, John (Sherri) Schroeder of Pueblo, CO, Jamie (Tim) Klausing of Ottawa, Jeff (Karen) Schroeder of Kalida, Mary Beth (Charlie) Recker of Continental, Scott (Pam) Schroeder of Green Camp, Gordon (Joy) Schroeder of Ocklawaha, FL, Gail (Mark) Closson of Ottawa, Jason (Jennifer) Schroeder of Klein, TX, and Jennifer (Matt) Wahrer of Glandorf; 36 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters, Wilma Schnipke of Cloverdale, Jeanne Bialecki of Glandorf and Mary (Tom) Schroeder of Ottawa; 2 brothers, John (Eileen) Schroeder of Glandorf and Paul (Nancy) Schroeder of New Bavaria; and 2 sisters-in-law, Tammy Schroeder of Kalida and Esther Schroeder of New Cleveland. He was also preceded in death by a son, Charles Schroeder; 3 brothers, Mel, Robert and Ed Schroeder; 2 brothers-in-law, Ralph Schnipke and Jim Bialecki; and his mother and father-in-law, Carolus and Erma (Fischer) Siebeneck.

Clete was a retired mechanic from Clete's Auto Sales and Service and was a farmer. He was an active member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf. He had a strong faith and love of God and family which always showed in the patience and love of his daily life. Even to the end, his ornery sense of humor showed through. Clete especially enjoyed the Thursday Glandorf Rod and Gun Club meetings, playing cards, and the Kalida Fish and Game.

A Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf with Fr. Tony Fortman and Fr. Ken Schroeder officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines, visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa.

Memorials may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church or to a charity of the donor's choice.

