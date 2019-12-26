LIMA — Clifford L. Lindstrom Jr. 80, died at 10:51 AM on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health System in Lima, Ohio.

Clifford was born on February 6, 1939, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Clifford Lindstrom Sr. and Louise (Gothic) Lindstrom. He married Linda (Overly) Lindstrom, who survives in Lima.

He served in the United States Marine Corp. He worked as Lithographer and was the owner-operator of Arizona Four Color for over 21 years.

He is survived by his children, Susan (Stephen) LeClair, of CO, Timothy Lindstrom of Wilmington, NC and Amy (Sean) Reagan, of Wilmington, NC; three grandchildren, Selena Efting, Danielle LeClair and Nichole Lindstrom; one great grandchild, Eleanor Efting; a brother, Norman Lindstrom of AZ.

Interment of ashes will be at a later date.

