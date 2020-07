Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Clifford's life story with friends and family

Share Clifford's life story with friends and family

CELINA — Clifford G. Longsworth, 74, died at 8:26 p.m. July 15, 2020, at Celina Manor Nursing Home. Services, with military rites, will begin at 7 p.m. Monday at Miller Funeral Home, St. Marys. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store