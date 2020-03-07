COLUMBUS GROVE — Clifford Anthony Metzger, 89, died March 7, 2020, at Mennonite Memorial Home, Bluffton. He was born October 7, 1930, in Gomer to Anthony and Bertha (Ruhlen) Metzger.

On April 9, 1950 , he married Betty B. Barto, and she survives in Bluffton. Cliff and Betty started dating at the age of 14, and would have celebrated 70 years of marriage next month.

Cliff is survived by one daughter, Linda (Roger) Kruse; eight grandchildren, Elaine (Michael) Kiene, Holly (Brian) Zarse, Natalie (Jason) Jay, Chad (Shari) Metzger, Ryan (Katie) Kruse, Aaron (Audrey) Kruse, Nathan (Becca) Kruse and Justin (Lelah Norris) Kruse; 23 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and one sister, Martha (Leo) Cordonnier.

He was preceded by his son, Greg Metzger and two infant sons, Douglas and Randall.

Cliff was a graduate of Columbus Grove High School, class of 1948. He was a lifelong farmer and had also been employed at the former Scot Lad Foods, Lima. He was a member of the Columbus Grove United Methodist Church and the BPOE #54, Lima, where they enjoyed going for special dinners.

He enjoyed golfing and traveling, especially spending winters in Florida. Cliff always enjoyed going to coffee at Jerry's "The King" Marathon in Columbus Grove, catching up with the village news. He was known to the grand, great grand and great-great grandchildren as "Grandpa Hot Dog" and they always put a smile on his face.

Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove. Pastor Gary Ginter will officiate with burial to follow in Truro Cemetery, Columbus Grove.

Friends may call from 2:00-4:00 & 6:00-8:00 pm on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bless A Bulldog at Columbus Grove Schools.

Online contributions may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.