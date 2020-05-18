Clifford Williams
LIMA — Mr. Clifford Greg Williams, age 67, went home to be with the Lord on May 9, 2020 at approximately 10:25 p.m. at Lima Memorial Health Systems. He was born on March 11, 1953 in Florence, Alabama to the union of Frank and Sarah Frances (Roach) Williams, Sr.; his father preceded him in death and his mother, Sarah Williams survives in Lima. Mr. Williams was employed Nelson Packaging Company. Besides his loving mother Sarah F. Williams, he leaves to cherish his precious memory; 4 sons; Quincy Hodges of Lima. Cliffrado L. Williams (Tina) and Quincy R. Williams both of London, OH. Isaac R. Williams of Akron, OH. 2 daughters; Joy-Lynn Williams of Columbus, OH and Amy Williams of St. Mary's, OH. 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. 2 brothers; Frank Williams of Ft. Wayne, IN and Moses E. Williams (Deana) of Lima. 3 sisters; Martha L. Williams, Mary Williams and Sarah B. Tarrance (Frank) all of Lima. A host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by a sister; Katherine Williams. Private services will be held at Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. Interment - Woodlawn Cemetery In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful. Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC. To order flowers and to offer condolences to the WILLIAMS Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com

Published in The Lima News from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
1302 Oakland Pkwy
Lima, OH 45805
