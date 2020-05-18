LIMA — Mr. Clifford Greg Williams, age 67, went home to be with the Lord on May 9, 2020 at approximately 10:25 p.m. at Lima Memorial Health Systems. He was born on March 11, 1953 in Florence, Alabama to the union of Frank and Sarah Frances (Roach) Williams, Sr.; his father preceded him in death and his mother, Sarah Williams survives in Lima. Mr. Williams was employed Nelson Packaging Company. Besides his loving mother Sarah F. Williams, he leaves to cherish his precious memory; 4 sons; Quincy Hodges of Lima. Cliffrado L. Williams (Tina) and Quincy R. Williams both of London, OH. Isaac R. Williams of Akron, OH. 2 daughters; Joy-Lynn Williams of Columbus, OH and Amy Williams of St. Mary's, OH. 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. 2 brothers; Frank Williams of Ft. Wayne, IN and Moses E. Williams (Deana) of Lima. 3 sisters; Martha L. Williams, Mary Williams and Sarah B. Tarrance (Frank) all of Lima. A host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by a sister; Katherine Williams. Private services will be held at Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. Interment - Woodlawn Cemetery In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful. Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC. To order flowers and to offer condolences to the WILLIAMS Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lima News from May 18 to May 19, 2020.