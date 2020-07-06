Clifton Christman

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Clifton Stuart "Stu" Christman, affectionately known as "G" to so many, 79, passed away peacefully in St. Petersburg, Florida on July 1, 2020, after a brief illness.

He was born on January 9, 1941, in Pinto, Maryland, to Clifton and Ruth (Bolyard) Christman who preceded him in death.

On July 8, 1961, he married his high school sweetheart, Gwendolyn Rogers, who preceded him in death. On April 17, 2010, he was blessed to marry Linda Bowman Stevens, who resides at their home in Pinellas Park, Florida.

His two children, son, James (Susan) Christman and daughter, Judith (Christopher) Falk both reside in St. Marys. The joys of his life were his grandchildren: Courtney (fiancé, Chris Lovett), Ft. Wayne, IN, Caleigh Christman, Ashleigh Falk and Nathan Falk, all of St. Marys. He leaves behind a large extended family with many aunts, uncles and cousins and brother and sister-in-law, Jeff and Carrie Bowman. He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents, Raymond and Alta (Teets) Bolyard and Harvey and Ora (Breedlove) Christman, his in-laws, Noah James and Maxine Rogers and Joe and Fran Stevens, and numerous extended family members.

Prior to moving to Ohio, Stuart lived in Cumberland, Maryland where he attended school. He retained fond memories and life-long friendships from those early years.

Stuart graduated from Lima Bath High School in 1959 where he played football, basketball and baseball. He was President of his senior class and Co-Captain of the football team. He went on to earn his undergraduate degree from Kent State University and his Master of Education from Wright State University. He became a teacher for St. Marys Memorial High School in 1965, teaching many subjects throughout his career spanning over 40 years. He was fortunate to be able to coach Jr. High Girls Basketball and High School Volleyball. He was affectionately known to his family and friends as the Home Field Voice of the Roughriders as he announced for all home Roughrider football games for 40 years as well as many years announcing for the home boys' basketball program. Before becoming a Drivers Ed instructor for MHS, he worked many summers doing road construction for B & G of Sidney, Ohio, and was formerly employed by Ford Motor Company in his early years.

Stuart was involved with the local community youth sports programs where he was a long-time coach for the midget football program as well as little league teams. After retiring, he was able to help coach his grandchildren's sports teams in basketball and softball. He loved the game of softball and spent many summer evenings and weekends traveling around the area playing in men's softball leagues and joining his children's co-ed softball teams for many seasons later in life. He enjoyed supporting his children and grandchildren's activities and volunteered his time for church and community events.

After retiring and moving to Florida, he was able to enjoy traveling, playing poker and pinochle regularly, volunteering tirelessly for his community's club activities, was a member of the St. Petersburg Yacht Club and Mainlands Community Men's Club, and he greatly enjoyed his time golfing and bowling in leagues weekly.

Due to the Covid health situation, private services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Christman-Falk-Heitkamp Scholarship Fund, payable to the "St. Marys Community Foundation" with "Stuart Christman" in the memo field, 146 E. Spring Street, St. Marys, OH 45885.

Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with his family via: www.millerfuneralhomes.net.

