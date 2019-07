LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Clint Warren Marbaugh, 46, died June 30, 2019, at his residence.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Cowan and Son Funeral Home. Pastor Randy Bevington will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ohio City.

Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.