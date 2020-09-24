WAPAKONETA — Clinton W. Mauk, 79, of Wapakoneta, passed away at 4:55 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on May 25, 1941 in Lima, OH to Carey & Roberta (Zwick) Mauk who preceded him in death. On April 4, 1966 he married Lillian Focht who survives in Wapakoneta.

Survivors include 5 children Ella Jergens of Cincinnati, Patrick (Julia) Mauk of Dayton, Nancy (Raymond) Valentine of Anna, Anna (Jeremy) James of Marion, Ronald Mauk; daughter-in-law Marylou Mauk; 17 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; 4 siblings Leslie Thais, David (Marit Dale) Mauk, Ann Bonito and Sara Mauk-O'Connor.

He was preceded in death by a son Harry William Mauk; a grandson Jacob Matthew Valentine; a daughter-in-law Candria Mauk and 2 brothers-in-law Paul Bonito and Michael O'Connor

Clinton graduated from Lafayette-Jackson High School in 1959. He worked at Ford Motor Company, Lima and then served in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne and then returned to Ford Motor Company. He then retired from BP Chemical in 1998. He was an active member of the America Legion Post 330 where he served Commander and Adjutant. He was also a member of AmVets Post 333, Moose Lodge 1533 and social member of V.F.W Post 8445. He enjoyed watching the Cincinnati Reds, playing poker, bowling and fishing.

Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. - noon Sat., Sept. 26, 2020 at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta. Private family graveside services will be held at New Loramie Valley Cemetery, Botkins with Pastor David Gordon officiating. Military rites will be performed by the V.F.W. Post 8445.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to St. Johns Volunteer Fire & Rescue or to any military organization.

The Mauk family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta to handle the arrangements.

