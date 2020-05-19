DUBLIN — Cloyce Edward Kaufman of Dublin, Ohio, died on May 15, 2020 at Kobacher House. He was born February 11, 1949 in Lima, Ohio. He was the son of Harold E. and Alma S. (Neuenschander) Kaufman. He married Anita T. Rundio April 16, 1977 and she survives. A daughter Lori Ann Kaufman Dublin, Ohio; two sisters Emily Jo (Art) Wrigley of Beatrice, Nebraska and Kay Van Horn Cridersville, Ohio also survive. He was a graduate of Waynesfeild Goshen High School Class of 1967 and Bowling Green State University class of 1971. His love of gardening and roses were his hobby and passion as well as the gift of gab. Never knew a stranger. As a season ticket holder for Ohio State Football and Men's Basketball also filled the time. Always the salesman served him well in Real Estate, Restaurant Management ( L&K, Rax and Red Lobster) Commercial refrigeration with Tom Cannon Co. and finally self-employed refrigeration/cooler company; Midwest Cooler. His final projects included ethanol plants. Donations in memory can be made to Mid-Ohio Food Bank https://www.midohiofoodbank.org/ , Fish House https://fisherhouse.org/or Wounded Warrior Project https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/
Published in The Lima News from May 19 to May 20, 2020.