COLUMBUS GROVE —Clyde Gordon Core, 88, died Thursday, December 5, 2019, at his home in Columbus Grove. He was born October 23, 1931, in Columbus Grove, to Bert Vance and Myrtle May (Bowers) Core.

On May 3, 1953 , he married Joyce Ann Barto, and she preceded him in death, August 2008.

Clyde is survived by three sons, David (Donna) Core, Brent (Sheri) Core and Will (Ann) Mumaugh; two daughters, Angela (William) Bogart and Dena (Jeff) Vermillion; one daughter in-law, Evangelen Core; ten grandchildren, Charlotte (Jason) Collins, Katey Core, Gwenda (Kevin) Flanary, Scott (Kem) Core, Matthew (Allison) Core, Mechelle (Eric) Barber, Steven (Molly) Core, Rebecca (Cody) Hooper, Dana (Andrew) Cress and Erin (Jordan) Bogart; 17 great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; and one sister, Mildred "Jo" (Wendel) Hawk.

He was preceded in death by a son, Robert N. Core; and five sisters, Helen (Hap) Benroth, Alice (Clifford) Irwin, Mary Eleanor "Sue" (Glen) Ridenour, Francis (Edsel) Downing and infant Myrtle May Core.

Clyde was a graduate of Gomer High School, class of 1949, after which he served two years active duty in the U. S. Marine Corp and six years in the reserves. He was an electrician by trade and had worked at Sylvania, Ottawa, Ex-Cell-O, Lima, and retired in 1996 from Cooper Tire and Rubber, Findlay.

He was involved in helping to establish the first Webelo Troop in Columbus Grove. He loved riding roller coasters at Cedar Point and fishing. Clyde's favorite past-time was reading and learning about American History and Politics. He also enjoyed finding time to spend with his family.

Clyde was a member of the United Church of Christ, Columbus Grove. Other memberships included the Bowers-Slusser American Legion Post 516, Columbus Grove and the Knights of Pythias Lodge, for over 50 years.

Services will begin at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove. Pastor Jim Klausing will officiate, with burial to follow in Truro Cemetery, where military service will be conducted by the American Legion and VFW Color Guard, Columbus Grove.

Friends may call from 2:00-4:00 & 6:00-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.