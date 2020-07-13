Clyde Kennedy

LIMA — Clyde E. Kennedy, 81, passed away July 12, 2020, at 12:44 pm, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Clyde was born December 2, 1938 in Toledo, OH, to and Elaine (Martin) Davis who both preceded him in death. On July 14, 1995 he married Ann "Annie" Walker Kennedy who survives in Lima, OH.

Clyde enlisted into the United States Navy in 1956 and honorably discharged after twelve years of service. During his time in the U.S. Navy, he was stationed on the USS Intrepid and traveled to various parts of the world during the Vietnam Era. He then was worked at UPS for thirty years and retired. Clyde loved his dogs Quinn, Gus, Ireland, Charley and Ben. He enjoyed golfing, boating and spending quality time with his family and friends. Clyde loved traveling and taking his wife to Las Vegas and Aruba. He had a big impact on his niece Macy Walker and Ian Walker's lives. Clyde was also an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and The Ohio State Buckeyes.

Clyde is survived by his wife, Ann "Annie" Kennedy of Lima, OH, children, Karen (David Haught) Kennedy, Kevin Kennedy, Jeff (Karen) Huss, Amy (Richard) Gareau, several grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, siblings, Mary Jo Boyer of Grass Lake, MI, Neal (Merianna) Davis of Toledo, OH, Robin Gates of Toledo, OH, sister-in-law, Kathy (Perry Landin) Walker of Ottoville, OH, brother-in-law, Mike (Jennifer) Walker of Delaware, OH.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Jeannie Hafner.

Burial of cremated remains will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Hospice, 575 Ottawa-Glandorf Rd #3, Ottawa, OH 45875 or The Humane Society of Allen County, 3606 Elida, Road, Lima, Ohio 45807

