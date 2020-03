SAINT MARYS — Colleen Cranford Jackson, 69, of Saint Marys, and formerly of Sanford, North Carolina, died at 9:20 a.m. March 3, 2020, at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, Saint Marys.

Funeral rites will be held 2 p.m. March 10, 2020, at Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home, Sanford, North Carolina. Burial rites will follow at Buffalo-Jonesboro Cemetery.

Friends may call one hour to the funeral rites at the funeral home on Tuesday.

Miller Funeral Home, Saint Marys, is entrusted with Colleen's funeral arrangements.