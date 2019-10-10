PANDORA — Colleen Rae Hight, 90, passed away October 10, 2019 in Pandora. Colleen was born July 4, 1929 in Bluffton, Ohio to the late Walter and Bessie (Emans) Goodman who preceded her in death. On October 7, 1951 she married George Hight who preceded her in death on November 11, 2006.

Colleen graduated from Bluffton High School. She was a homemaker and Avon representative. Colleen was a previous president of the Bluffton Athletic Boosters and the Big Rock Gun Club. She enjoyed bowling, camping and cooking. Colleen also enjoyed playing music and singing in her family's bluegrass band for 15 years. She was always the "Life of the Party".

Survivors include three sons, Danny Hight of Findlay, Jim Hight of Pandora, Mike (Stephanie) Hight of Bluffton; and a sister-in-law, Lois Goodman of Bluffton.

Colleen was preceded in death by brother, Joe Goodman.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton. There will be no service.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Hospice or the .

