LIMA — Colleen Jo (Hydaker) Komminsk was born on September 13, 1930 in Lima, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Komminsk. Jo leaves behind her son, Mark and wife Annette; son Brad and daughter-in-law, Roxi and daughter Kelley and husband Chris. Jo was so proud of her five grandchildren: Rylee, Alex, Jace, Carsen and Kenzie and great-grand daughter, Annabelle. She was a strong family figure to her nieces and nephews and was a close influence in their lives.

Growing up in Lima, Jo was the youngest daughter of Lima Fire Chief, Walter Hydaker and Pauline. Her oldest sister, Kathryn preceded her in death. Her middle sister and best friend, Marolyn Ray resides in Dayton.

Jo proudly worked at the Lima Army Tank Plant until her retirement. She loved her Lima community and was a member of the Junior Service League for many years. She also served as docent at the Allen County Museum. She was a life long member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school and volunteered many hours. A talented artist, Jo painted the Wahoo fish for many years on the bottom of the pool at Westside Swim and Racquet Club where they were lifetime members. Many of her slate paintings were sold at the Velvet Bow in town.

Jo was a devoted mother and friend to all her knew her. She enjoyed horseback riding in her youth as well as waterskiing on the Auglaize River. She spent many hours playing Bridge at the pool and cards with close friends until she was no longer able.

Jo passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, June 26th. A viewing will be held on Friday, June 28th from 5-8pm at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima. A funeral service will be held on Saturday morning at 10am at the same location. Rev. Megan Croy will officiate. Burial will follow at Spencerville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to .

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.