ADA — Colleen Ann Schick, age 90, died on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 11:57 PM at Lima Memorial Health System.

She was born on February 6, 1929 in Lima, Ohio to Gerald and Helen (Hawkins) Connor who preceded her in death. On May 26, 1950 Colleen married Howard Ray Schick and he survives in Ada.

In 1989 Colleen retired from Hardin Northern Elementary School, where she had taught 5th grade for 25 years. She previously taught at LaFayette-Jackson Elementary School. Colleen was a member of the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church of Jenera and a member of the WELCA at the church. She was a graduate of Ohio Northern University of Ada.

She is also survived by a son, Wendell (Diane) Schick of Westminster; two daughters: Cynthia (Tim) Hanover of St. Marys and Linell (Jeff) Hertenstein of St. Marys; a daughter-in-law, Linda Schick of Howell, MI; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren; one brother: Patrick (Carole) Connor of LaFayette; two sisters: Sharon (Jack) Wickham of Jenera and Laura (Larry) Smith of LaFayette; and a sister-in-law: Diane Connor of Lima.

She was preceded in death by her son, Rev. Dr. Steven Schick; a brother, Richard Connor; and a sister and brother-in-law, Marcia (James) Vermillion.

Funeral services will begin at 10:00 AM on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 9340 Township Road 32, Jenera, Ohio 45841 with Pastor Steve Edmiston officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima.

Friends may call from 4:00-7:00PM on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada and one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the .

Condolences may be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada