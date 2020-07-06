1/
Colleen Spencer
LIMA — Colleen S. Spencer, 67, of Lima, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 1:27 p.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima. She was born on December 16, 1952 in Lima to the late John David and Elizabeth Irene {Ridenour} Foley.

She is survived by her sister Judy (Terry) Shrider, her brother Michael John Foley and special friend John Hill.

Her family will receive friends on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 9-11 a.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, where a funeral will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Shawnee Cemetery, Lima.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.



Published in The Lima News from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
419-229-2300
