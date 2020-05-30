LIMA — Mr. Collie Lane, age 75, went home to be with the Lord on May 28, 2020 at approximately 10:30 p.m. at his residence in Lima surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on November 25, 1944 in Jakin, Georgia to the Union of Ernest and Chaney (Clark) Lane, Sr., both parents preceded him in death. On April 27, 1968 he was united in holy matrimony to Pearl Lee Sims, she survives in Lima. Mr. Lane worked at Lane Trucking company and Fruehauf Trucking Company for 28 years. He was a member of Eleventh Street Missionary Baptist Church where he was a Church Trustee, President of Pastor Aid and was a Church Usher. He was a member of American Legion Post 95 and was an avid Bowler. Besides his loving wife Pearl, he leaves to cherish his precious memory; A daughter; Gwendolen R. Lane-Harvey of Lima. A Goddaughter; Deborah Thompson of Lima. 2 grandchildren; Kylen Lane-Harvey and Jacoby Lane-Harvey 1 great grandchild; Kamren Kurapa. A brother; Emmett Lane of Lima. 1 sister; Neotha Paden of Lima. A host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by 5 brothers; Ernest Lane, Jr., Robert Lane, Marceleus Lane, Edward Lane and Eddie B. Lane. 6 sisters; Eunice Lane, Alice Lane, Lillie M. Everett, Virginia Lane, Louise Lane and Essie M. Lane. Services will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Eleventh Street Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Robert Toney, officiating. Entombment – Memorial Park Mausoleum In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful. Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC. To order flowers and to offer condolences to the LANE Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from May 30 to May 31, 2020.