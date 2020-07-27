Connie Burden

LIMA — Connie D. Burden age 66, of Lima passed away 7:01 p.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center. She was born April 16, 1954 in Lima to the late Robert E. and Shirley McCaslin Sevitz. She married Gene Burden Oct. of 1994 and he preceded her in death Aug. 27, 2017.

Connie was a huge fan of Shawnee football and basketball, Cleveland Browns and Ohio State. Above all she loved her grandchildren.

Survivors include children: Chad (Karolyn) Eversole of Lima, Nathan (Erin) Eversole of Soddy Daisy, TN, Brent (Jaime) Eversole of Lima, Bethany (Shane) Lott of Soddy Daisy, TN and Sarah (Chase) Motter of Forest; 13 grandchildren: Mark, Alex, Ally, Kameron, Maddox, Anthony, Colt, Kendall, Talon, Kathryn, Sam, Eastyn and Cayson; siblings: David (Terry) Sevitz, Diana (Wayne) Crozier, Darla (Fred) Smith and Darrin (Janine) Sevitz; sisters-in-law Natalie and Kathy Sevitz and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by brothers: Randy and Gerald Sevitz. The family will receive friends 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday at the funeral home with Pastor Gary Hohman officiating and burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to Shawnee Athletic Boosters and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com