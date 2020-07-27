1/1
Connie Burden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Connie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Connie D. Burden age 66, of Lima passed away 7:01 p.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center. She was born April 16, 1954 in Lima to the late Robert E. and Shirley McCaslin Sevitz. She married Gene Burden Oct. of 1994 and he preceded her in death Aug. 27, 2017.

Connie was a huge fan of Shawnee football and basketball, Cleveland Browns and Ohio State. Above all she loved her grandchildren.

Survivors include children: Chad (Karolyn) Eversole of Lima, Nathan (Erin) Eversole of Soddy Daisy, TN, Brent (Jaime) Eversole of Lima, Bethany (Shane) Lott of Soddy Daisy, TN and Sarah (Chase) Motter of Forest; 13 grandchildren: Mark, Alex, Ally, Kameron, Maddox, Anthony, Colt, Kendall, Talon, Kathryn, Sam, Eastyn and Cayson; siblings: David (Terry) Sevitz, Diana (Wayne) Crozier, Darla (Fred) Smith and Darrin (Janine) Sevitz; sisters-in-law Natalie and Kathy Sevitz and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by brothers: Randy and Gerald Sevitz. The family will receive friends 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday at the funeral home with Pastor Gary Hohman officiating and burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to Shawnee Athletic Boosters and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved