BLUFFTON — Connie A. (Obenour) Betz Burke, 73, passed away at 5:05 p.m., Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Hilty Memorial Home in Pandora, Ohio. Connie was born on June 22, 1946 in Bluffton, Ohio to the late Paul and Sarah (Swauger) Obenour. She married James Patrick Burke of Ft. Wayne, Indiana and he preceded her in death. Connie enjoyed needlepoint, crafts, flower arranging and traveling. She worked in meat processing and was a meat cutter during her life. Connie was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Ft. Wayne and enjoyed helping others. Survivors include three sisters, Linda R. Rumer of Bluffton, Ohio, Bonnie J. (Eric) Carlson of Lima, Ohio and Cora L. (Chuck) Clark of Englewood, Florida. Connie was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Daniel F. Rumer and her first spouse, Neal Betz. A private graveside service will be held at Mott Cemetery in Auburn, Indiana. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hilty Memorial Home Activity Fund, 304 Hilty Drive, Pandora, Ohio 45877 or the American Heart Association, 4331 Keystone Drive, Suite D, Maumee, Ohio 43537. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com. Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton is honored to providing services to Connie's family.
Published in The Lima News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.