LIMA — Connie L. Miller, 69, passed away October 19, 2019, at 4:52 a.m., at St. Rita's Medical Center.

Connie was born August 31, 1950 in Lima, OH to Lucien and Geraldine Hardeman, both of whom preceded her in death. On October 14, 1969 she married James "Smokey" Miller who survives in Uniopolis.

Connie was known for her hardworking spirit and her dedication to her family. She was a homemaker but also worked for many years at Goodyear Tire in St. Marys. She was an auxiliary member the post 1275 for many years and was also a dedicated member of St. John Catholic Church. Ultimately, there was nothing that Connie loved more than her family. She enjoyed spending time with her children and especially enjoyed being with her grandkids. Connie will be deeply and sorely missed by all those who were fortunate enough to know her.

Survivors include: husband, James "Smokey" Miller; son, James P. Miller; daughters, Deanna (Christopher) Bisson, Shannon (Hewart) Moon, and Donna Miller; siblings and siblings-in-law, Deborah (John) Roby, Jeanna (Zaryl (d)) Stamford, Lisa (Rodney (d)) Hardeman, Mary Elizabeth Gale, and Patricia Jo Anne Miller; as well as 12 grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: parents, Lucien and Geraldine Hardeman; siblings and siblings-in-law, Rodney Hardeman, Christina (Bobby) Salisbury, and Zaryl.

Friends may call for a visitation from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES EASTSIDE CHAPEL.

Immediately following visitation a committal service and burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery in Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

