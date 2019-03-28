LIMA — Connie L. Murphy, age 71, passed away March 22, 2019, at 6:50 pm, at the Lima Memorial Health System. Connie was born July 14, 1947 in Garrett, KY, to Hiram and Nora (Handshoe) Messer who preceded her in death. On March 19, 1966 she married Robert "Bob" F. Murphy who preceded her in death on November 17, 2018.

Connie was the owner and operator for more than 20 years of her own salon, Connie's Beauty Salon from which she retired in 1989. She had also worked at the Ohio Decorative Products in Spencerville. Connie was a member of the Freewill Baptist Church and also the Eastside Lion's Club. She enjoyed scrap-booking, genealogy and she dearly loved her dog, "Panda".

Connie is survived by her children: Craig D. (Dawn) Murphy of Fort Jennings, OH and Melissa "Missy" (Darren) Slone of Lima, OH, 6 grandchildren, Amanda Slone, Justin Slone, Daniel Murphy, Charles Murphy, Devin Murphy and Nicole Murphy, 3 brothers: Anthony "Tony" (Linda) Messer of Lima, OH, Timothy (Terry) Messer of Lima, OH and Gregory (Christy) Messer of Asheville, NC, a sister, Valessa Noone of Lutz, FL and a sister in-law, Diane Messer of Lima, OH. She was preceded in death by a brother, Marvin Messer, 2 sisters: Bobbie (Howard) Starr and Jacqueline "Patty" Jones and a brother in-law, Michael Noone.

There will be a memorial service held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 12 noon at the Freewill Baptist Church located at 1507 N. Grant St., Lima, OH. Officiating the service will be Pastor David Coffey. Burial of cremated remains will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Friends may call one hour prior to the services at the church

