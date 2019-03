LEIPSIC — Connie S. Snyder, 66, died at 6:15 a.m. March 27, 2019, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Services will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday at Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Leipsic. Pastor Laurie Beaty will officiate. Burial will be in Sugar Ridge Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday and one hour prior to services Sunday at the funeral home.