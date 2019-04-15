NAPOLEON — Connie R. VonDeylen, 64, passed away at 7:03 pm, April 13, 2019 at Promedica Toledo Hospital.

She was born November 5, 1954 in Lima to Dorothy and Babe Goodman, Dorothy survives in Lima and Babe preceded her in death. Wendell E. and Berneta K. (Fruth) Brubaker who raised her preceded her in death.

Survivors include: 2 Sons, Mark (Alicia Meter) Neumeier of Liberty Center, Shawn (Sonia Fredrick) Neumeier of Sidney; a Daughter, Tammy Neumeier of Sidney; 11 Grandchildren, 8 Great-Grandchildren; 2 Brothers, Junior Goodman and Doug Goodman, both of Lima; 3 Sisters, Cheryl (Paul) Griffith of Georgia, Dorothy (Howard) Winter of Lima, PeeWee Pennington of Lima; a Sister, Cheryl Smith of Lima.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Dorette Neumeier.

Friends may call from 2:00 pm until time of services at 3:00 pm Thursday at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES SHAWNEE CHAPEL with Rev. John Hyter officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

