ADA — Connie J. (Porzelius) Young, 72, of rural Ada, passed away comfortably at her home near Ada at 8:20 PM Tuesday December 3, 2019. Connie was born August 11, 1947 in Normal, IL., to the late Glenn Porzelius and Laverne Jane Robertson. On March 20, 1966 she married the love of her life, Dale A. Young, who survives.

Also surviving are her three children; Mark (Ruby) Young of Covington, TN., Amy (Doug) Hoyt of Ada and Tamara (Ron) Fridley of Alger,OH., her brother, Glenn (Sheila) Porzelius of Allandt, TN. Seven grandchildren; Lucas, Travis and Jesse Young of TN., Paige Kiley of Urbana, OH., Gracie Carmean of Alger and Dale Hoyt of Ada and ten great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Glen and Hazel Daniels Young, her brother Ronnie Porzelius and sister-in-law; Glenna "Lou" Vulgamott.

Connie retired from BP Chemical in Lima after 25 years service as an operator.

She had a huge, kind heart and enjoyed Krafting. She helped so many others with no expectation. Connie made sure to tell others she loved them every opportunity she could. A lover of her family, animals and nature. She is loved and will be missed.

Private family funeral services will be held at the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Pastor Andrew J. Atkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Kossuth Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Hospice.

Condolences may be sent to [email protected]