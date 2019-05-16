DELAWARE — Constance Loraine "Connie" Burba, age 85, passed away peacefully after a brief illness at her Delaware, Ohio home on May 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Formerly of Lima, Ohio, she resided in Vincent, Ohio before moving to Delaware, Ohio. She was born September 8, 1933 in Brownsville, Pennsylvania and proceeded in death by her parents, Mary Ellen and Wilmer Hager and brothers, Carl "Bud" Hager and Larry Hager.

Connie is survived by her husband, Norm; sons Dan (Vaunita) Lynn and Rick (Joannie) Lynn; daughters Barb (Jim) Cockerill and Cara Wierman; stepson (Rick) Mary Burba; stepdaughter Brenda Ansley; seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

She retired from Textron in Lima, Ohio in 1991 where she worked as a Quality Control Inspector. Her passions and talents were many. A master gardener, her ability to create a beautiful backyard getaway was like no other. She as a loving pet owner of many lucky miniature Schnauzers, an avid reader, a beloved neighbor and friend to many, a devoted mother and grandmother, and possibly the Pittsburgh Steelers' number one fan. The family wishes to thanks the Capital City Hospice organization for their immeasurable support and comforting compassion throughout her illness.

A Celebration of Life for Connie will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Kenton where the family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. Monday until the time of service. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Williams Syndrome Association at www.williams-syndrome.org. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting www.stoutcrates.com.