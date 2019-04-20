LIMA — Constance A. Huff, 90, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Health Park Hospital, Fort Myers Beach, FL. She was loved by all of her family and lots of friends and will be greatly missed.

Constance was born on June 4, 1928, in Lima, Ohio, to Guy and Alfretta (Gilmer) Brogan. She was married 61 years to her loving husband William D. Huff.

Constance graduated from South High School in 1946 and attended Barnett's Secretary's School. She worked at Westinghouse Electric then as a secretary at Apollo JVS where she retired. She was a member of the First United Church of Christ; where she was baptized, confirmed, and married.

She is survived by daughters: Jill Grant of Chattanooga, TN and Gayle Huff of Fort Myers Beach, FL, whom she was living with, seven grandchildren: Melissa Allen, Paul Allen, Jason Carey, Tracy Carey, Jennifer Ennis, Brian Ennis and Jodi Brukett, eight great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, brother and sister-in-law Jim and Diane Huff.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and daughter Pamela K. Carey.

A Memorial Service will take place at Memorial Park Mausoleum on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .