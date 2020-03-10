LIMA — Constance "Connie" Knisely, 71, of Lima, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 2:58 p.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima.

She was born on June 22, 1948 in Lima to the late Loren and Marjorie {Niehaus} Kilgore. She married William Knisely, who survives her in Lima.

Connie was a loving, caring wife and mother, who loved to go thrift shopping and to flea markets and auctions. She was a social butterfly and always was encouraging others. She liked to garden and had a love for flowers, and of course, loved her dog Chumpies.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter Amy (Doug) Brown of Alger, OH, son Robbie Joe Gay of Wapakoneta, and daughter Angela (Ron) Siefker of Winter Garden, FL, grandchildren: Heather Brown, Zachary Brown, Austin (Danielle Denison) Siefker, Colton Siefker, and Alexis Siefker, siblings: Cynthia Kilgore Yahna of Lima, Dawn Kilgore Streit of Wooster, OH, and Lisa Kilgore Fillhart of Lima, nieces and nephews: Cassie (Chad) Wiggs Bigler, Lucas Wiggs, and Travis (Jordan) Fillhart, and her dog Chumpies.

A private burial will take place at a later date. There will be no public services.

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.