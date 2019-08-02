DELPHOS — Constance M. 'Connie' Warniment, 81, of Delphos, passed away Thursday afternoon, August 1, 2019.

She was born October 26, 1937 in Marion Township, Allen County Ohio to Leo and Elvera (Kroeger) Hotz, who both preceded her in death. On May 30, 1956, she married Robert E. 'Bob' Warniment who survives in Delphos.

Connie is also survived by her children "The Fab Five", Lisa (Chuck) Rahrig of Landeck, Les (Janet) Warniment, and Louann (Chris) Wrasman both of Delphos, Larry (Kathy) Warniment of Sylvania, and Linda (Chuck) Overly of Bellefontaine; 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law, Darlene 'Dolly' (Jerry) Schmidt-Hoover of Norfolk, Virginia; and brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Urban Fuerst of Delphos, and Jim (Mary Ann) Warniment of Wapak.

She was also preceded in death by sisters and brothers-in-law, Ann Fuerst, Irma (Dick) Warnecke, Gertrude (Art) Fischer, and Marietta Hotz.

Connie had worked as an office assistant and in accounting for Delphos Bending Company, Dick's Dairy Whip (Jim's Restaurant), the Delphos Herald, and retired from Huffy Corporation (KP Industries). She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. She also held memberships with Moose Lodge of Lima, Eagles Auxiliary 471, Class of '55 Club, St. John's organizations, volunteering at the annual festival helping make noodles. Connie was a lector at St. John's, and a Eucharistic minister to the sick in Delphos, Citra, FL, and Bronson, MI. Connie loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed camping, boating, winters in Florida, summers in Michigan, and playing cards.

A Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 5, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Before becoming part of St. John's Cemeteries, the ground was farmed by Connie's family.

Visitation will be from 2:00-8:00 p.m. on Sunday at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos, where a Parish Wake Service will be held at 7:45 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Hospice or Delphos Senior Citizens. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net.