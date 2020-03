WAPAKONETA — Cora "Helen" Kemper-Zwiebel, 86, died at 12:40 p.m. March 3, 2020, at her residence.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Schlosser Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Wapakoneta. The Rev. Tony Shaw will officiate. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.