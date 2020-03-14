LIMA — Mr. Cory Allen Lott, age 51, passed from this life on Thursday, March 12, 2020 , at approximately 1:55 p.m. at Lima Memorial Health Systems in Lima.

He was born on December 15, 1968 in Lima, Ohio to Troy Lee Lott and Susan Kay (Downton) Lott. His father is deceased and his mother survives in Lima.

He was married to Lashawdna Lott of Lima.

Cory worked at the Bob Evans Factory.

Besides his wife Lashawdna, he leaves to cherish his precious memory 3 sons; Cory A. Lott, Mister Lott and Devon Lott all of Mississippi. A daughter; Sayonna Lott of Mississippi. 3 stepchildren; Zahirah Hodges, Bruce Hodges III, and Dewayne Locke. 2 grandchildren: 4 brothers; Stanley D. Lott and Kendall R. Lott both of Lima. Troy L. Lott and Greg Lott both of Mississippi. And a sister: Lisa R. Lott of Columbus, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by a daughter; Camisha Wells.

Home Going Services will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Pastor Gary Copeland, officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. with the family present from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the LOTT family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com