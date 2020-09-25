LIMA — Craig Alan Kiefer, 64, passed away September 22, 2020, at 11:40 a.m. at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born May 7, 1956 in Lima to Ron Kiefer and Lois (Hilgefort) Kiefer. His father, Ron (Sue) Kiefer, survives in Wapakoneta, as does his mother, Lois (Ned) Dammeyer. On December 31, 1987, he married his best girl, Kit Johnston, who survives.

Also surviving are their daughter, Kearsi Kiefer (Mark, Jr.) Gordon of Elida; stepsons: Gavin Johnston of Marion and Nigel Johnston of Lima; a grandson, Isaiah Gordon, whom Grandpa absolutely adored. Isaiah was Grandpa's best buddy. A Gordon granddaughter is on her way. Also surviving and cherished by his siblings are: Chris (Julie Sumpter) Kiefer, Marci (Steve) McCullough, Nick (Ginger) Kiefer, Kerry (Angie Mox) Kiefer and Scott Kiefer all of Wapakoneta. Craig is also survived and greatly loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and many friends. He had great love and compassion for the family pets, Benny (doggie), Sammy and Chloe (kitty cats).

Craig had a fulfilling professional engineering career at General Dynamics (JSMC), Lima. A lifetime dedicated union worker who proudly served as both president and vice president of Local 2147. He was a black belt and chief instructor in karate. He did God's works by contributing to the following charities: Nature Conservancy, St. Jose Indian School, Red Cloud Indian School, Ocean Conservancy, Salvation Army, Lima Food Bank, American Wild Rivers, National Wildlife Federation, St. Labre Indian School and many, many more.

Among it all, Craig spent time loving and cherishing his family. He was an exceptional, beloved warrior, rock of a man, and will be greatly missed by all those who were fortunate enough to know him.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, from 4-8 p.m., at the Shawnee Chapel of Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Lima. A Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at St. Gerard's Catholic Church, Lima. Due to COVID-19, masks are required in the funeral home and in church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CHP Homecare and Hospice, 3739 A Shawnee Road, Lima, OH 45806, or any of the charities listed in the previous paragraph.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.