CONVOY — Craig R. Gunsett, 65, of Convoy, passed away at 3:15 PM on June 4, 2020 at Van Wert Manor. He was born on December 25, 1954, in Fort Wayne, to the late John E. and Joan (Sowers) Gunsett.

A 1974 graduate of Crestview High School, Craig went on to retire from B. F. Goodrich after more than 30 years. He was a lifelong member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Convoy.

He is survived by his children: Lindsay (Jon) Kreischer of Juneau, Alaska; Joshua (Valerie) Gunsett of Xenia; brother, Gary Gunsett of Convoy; as well as grandchildren: Carter, Avery, Ayla, Crew, Nate, Zach and Kinley.

In addition to his parents, Craig was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Gunsett.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 AM on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Convoy I.O.O.F. Cemetery with Pastor Janine Shearer presiding.

While family and friends are invited to attend Craig's graveside service We continue to be cautious and concerned for those who are most at risk, the elderly and those with serious health issues. We strongly urge those who are most vulnerable and their caregivers to stay at home. Anyone not feeling well, or who fear that their own health or that of their family may be compromised, is encouraged to refrain from attending services. Attendees are asked to observe social distancing and refrain from hugging, kissing, shaking hands and close contact.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Craig`s memory may be sent to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church or to Van Wert Manor Activities Fund.

