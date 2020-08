ST. MARYS — Craig Lamb, 61, died at 8:37 p.m. Aug. 8, 2020, at his residence.

Services will begin at noon Thursday at Miller Funeral Home, St. Marys. Deacon Dennis Kemper will officiate. Burial will be in Elm Grove Cemetery, St. Marys.

Friends may call from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to services Thursday at the funeral home.