CRIDERSVILLE — Craig Raabe, age 53, of Lima passed away peacefully after an extended illness. He was born May 24, 1966 in Lima to the late Kenneth Verl and Sally Irene Mumaugh Raabe.He married Pamela Blauvelt and she survives in Lima.

Craig had been a board operator at Potash for 25 years and had worked at Nickels Bakery prior to that. He attended Westminster United Methodist Church and was an avid Steelers fan. He loved Casanos Pizza and sugar cookies.

Additional survivors include children: Tessa Raabe of Lima, Jake Raabe of Lima, Alishia (Matt) Reynolds of Lima, Kristal Cross of Crawford, CO, Jessica Blauvelt Boughan of Lima and Justin Miller of Lima, 9 grandchildren, 2 sisters: Anne Pate of Walton, KY and Debbie Keller of Columbus, Ohio and a mother-in-law Carol Blauvelt of Lima.

The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8th at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral will be Saturday at 10:00 a.m., and cremation will follow the service.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family to help with funeral expenses and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com