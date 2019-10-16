Crystal Lapham (1932 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "So sorry for your loss. I had the pleasure of caring for..."
    - Lucretia McKinney
Service Information
Bayliff Funeral Home - Spencerville
728 E. Fourth Street (State Route 117 East)
Spencerville, OH
45887
(419)-647-4205
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Bayliff Funeral Home - Spencerville
728 E. Fourth Street (State Route 117 East)
Spencerville, OH 45887
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:30 PM
Bayliff Funeral Home - Spencerville
728 E. Fourth Street (State Route 117 East)
Spencerville, OH 45887
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

LIMA — Crystal Evon "Cris" Potts Lapham, 87, formerly of Cridersville, passed away peacefully in the Shawnee Manor at 8:30 PM Tuesday, October 15, 2019, with her sister at her side.

She was born May 20, 1932 in Lima, a daughter of the late Theodore R. and Florence E. Truesdale Burkholder. On August 5, 1955 she married Donald E. Potts, who died May 24, 1978. Then on December 7, 1979 she married Leland L. "Lee" Lapham, who died July 7, 2007.

She is survived by her brother Robert E. (Joann) Burkholder of Lima and sisters Shirley E. Engel of Lima and Joyce A. Steele of Sidney and brother-in-law Raleigh Batty of Lima.

Preceding her in death are her daughter, Debra Ann Potts, sisters Pamela S. Batty and Tina E. Chester and infant brother Richard Burkholder.

Cris attended Lima South High School and later earned her GED, then attended Purdue University in Fort Wayne, earning her degree in Hospital Central Services. She retired in 1996 with 31 years as a technician in Central Services at Lima St. Rita's Medical Center.

She was a long time member of Harry J. Reynolds American Legion Post 191 and Bowersock Bros. VFW Post 6772 ladies auxiliaries in Spencerville.

Funeral services will be 2:30 PM Friday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville, with Pastor Andrew J. Atkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Spencerville Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 until service time Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made the donors choice.

Condolences may be sent to tbayliff @woh.rr.com
Published in The Lima News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
bullet Purdue University
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.