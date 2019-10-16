LIMA — Crystal Evon "Cris" Potts Lapham, 87, formerly of Cridersville, passed away peacefully in the Shawnee Manor at 8:30 PM Tuesday, October 15, 2019, with her sister at her side.

She was born May 20, 1932 in Lima, a daughter of the late Theodore R. and Florence E. Truesdale Burkholder. On August 5, 1955 she married Donald E. Potts, who died May 24, 1978. Then on December 7, 1979 she married Leland L. "Lee" Lapham, who died July 7, 2007.

She is survived by her brother Robert E. (Joann) Burkholder of Lima and sisters Shirley E. Engel of Lima and Joyce A. Steele of Sidney and brother-in-law Raleigh Batty of Lima.

Preceding her in death are her daughter, Debra Ann Potts, sisters Pamela S. Batty and Tina E. Chester and infant brother Richard Burkholder.

Cris attended Lima South High School and later earned her GED, then attended Purdue University in Fort Wayne, earning her degree in Hospital Central Services. She retired in 1996 with 31 years as a technician in Central Services at Lima St. Rita's Medical Center.

She was a long time member of Harry J. Reynolds American Legion Post 191 and Bowersock Bros. VFW Post 6772 ladies auxiliaries in Spencerville.

Funeral services will be 2:30 PM Friday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville, with Pastor Andrew J. Atkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Spencerville Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 until service time Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made the donors choice.

Condolences may be sent to tbayliff @woh.rr.com