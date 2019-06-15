CRIDERSVILLE — Curt J. Birkemeier, 45, of Cridersville, died 4:45 a.m., Thurs. June 13, 2019, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. He was born Dec. 25, 1973, in Lima, OH, the son of Don & Connie (Martz) Birkemeier, who survive in Cridersville.

Other survivors include,

2 daughters, Haley Birkemeier (her friend, Bayne Wireman),

Ashley Birkemeier, both of Lima, OH,

3 siblings, Christine (Richard) Meyer, Botkins, OH,

Craig (Jennifer) Birkemeier, Wapakoneta,

Chad (Kimberly) Birkemeier, Cridersville,

6 nieces and nephews, Kyle (Heidi) Meyer,

Kayla (Michael) Buchanan,

Aaron & Austin Birkemeier,

Alayna & Braydon Birkemeier,

a great-nephew, Charlie Meyer,

Curt was a 1992 graduate of Shawnee High School. He enjoyed fishing and working on cars and trucks.

Funeral services will be 7 p.m., Tues. June 18, 2019, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. (St. Rt. 501), Wapakoneta, with Fr. Kent Kaufman officiating. The family will receive family and friends from 4-7 p.m., Tues at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the . Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.