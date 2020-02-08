CAIRO —Curt Cooka Reinsel, 53, died at 1:35 pm, Monday, February 3, 2020 at UPMC Passavant Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA, surrounded by his family.

He was born January 23, 1967, in London, Ohio to William Albert and G (Cooka) Reinsel. They both preceded him in death. He is survived by his step-mother, Donna Reinsel of Ocala, FL.

Curt is survived by his brothers, James (Jennifer) Reinsel of Port Huron, MI, and Ryan (Sherry) Jones of Ft Wayne, IN; his sister, Renee Ting of Westerville, OH; his nephews, Bronson, Cohen, Hudson and William Reinsel, Kyle and Kevin Jones and Apollo Ting; his nieces, Sigourney (Scott) Smith, Alex (Jasmine) Miller and Aubree and Maya Ting; and his great niece, Xandra Gatchel.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Alex and Bodine W. Reinsel; and his sister Camille R. Miller.

Curt was a graduate of Bath High School, class of 1985. After graduation he joined the U. S. Army, serving during the Gulf War. He was a truck driver for South Hills Movers in Bethel Park, PA.

Curt loved to travel and always enjoyed visiting his friends and family across the US. Always up for an adventure, you could find him golfing, checking out a nearby restaurant, and spending time with those he cared about. Curt never met a stranger. He was always the one to talk to anyone, telling loud jokes in hopes of making those around him laugh and smile.

He gave with a cheerful heart, always thinking about how he could help, and because of his selfless way of thinking, Curt was an organ and tissue donor.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Curt on February 14, 2020, from 2:00-8:00 pm at the old Flips Restaurant, 116 E. Main Street, Cairo, Ohio.

Burial and Military Rites will take place at a later time, at Cairo Eastside Cemetery.

Memorial contributions to Donate Life America, 701 East Byrd Street, 16th Floor, Richmond, VA 23219

