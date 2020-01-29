ZANESVILLE — Curtis Alan Felver, 69 passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at Genesis Hospital after an extended illness. He was born June 16, 1950 in Lima to Ralph and Sharon Polen Felver Jr. Curtis taught Building Maintenance at Mid-East Career and Technology Center and was an advisory for the SkillsUSA program at the school, where they competed through the state and national levels. He served our country and protected our freedom in the United States Navy, where he served aboard submarines George Washington Carver, Andrew Jackson and Woodrow Wilson.

Surviving are his mother Sharon Polen Felver of Van Wert, OH; his wife Karen Dysinger Felver, who he married January 25, 1969; two sons: Jason Robert Felver of Lexington, SC and Chris (Mindy) Felver of Defiance, OH; two daughters: Tracy Neff and Cynthia Felver of Zanesville; a sister Debra (Jim) Boroff of Van Wert, OH; a brother Neil (Jeannette) Felver of Lynchburg, TN; six grandchildren: Jacob Stewart, Anastasia Neff, Keri Stewart, Matthew Neff, Gracie Walker and Phillip Walker; and two great grandchildren: Verydia Morgan and Elias Neff.

In addition to his father Ralph Felver Jr., he is preceded in death by a brother Todd Felver and a sister Kristy Felver.

THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE has the distinct honor of serving the family.

To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook or call our caring staff at 740-450-8000.