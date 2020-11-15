GLENVIEW, IL — Curtis Allen Moore 40, died at 1:33 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at North Shore Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview, Illinois.

Curtis was born on August 9, 1980, in Lima, Ohio, to James Ray Moore and Angela (LaRotonda) Robinson. He married Amanda Moore on May 28, 2010, who survives him.

Curtis was a graduate of Shawnee High School; He received his welding certificate at Apollo. He and Amanda moved to Chicago in August of 2011 and ended up settling in Wheeling, Ill. Soon after he began his career as a welder. He was employed for the last five years at Vapor Bus in Chicago where he excelled and truly loved his job. He was avid Ohio State fan, always loyal to his team. Curtis was also a man of faith and a protector of his loved ones.

He is survived by his father, James Ray Moore, mother, Angela Robinson, of Lima, OH, step-father, Stephen Robinson, son, Gage (Delaney) Moore, daughter, Courtney Moore, step daughter, Felicity R. Jones, grandchild, Emmit Moore; very close friend and companion, Tracey Adams; siblings, Ryan A. (Gabriel) Binkley, Heather R. (Rich) Dempster, Bernie T. Sharpe, Nicole E. Parent, Cody R. Sharpe; two half-sisters, Kati Moore, Marti Moore; niece, Elena Binkley, nephew - Matty Parent, nephew, Mason Torres, niece, Samantha Torres,; 3 Paternal Aunts, 1 Paternal Uncle, 3 maternal aunts and 3 maternal uncles.

He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Robert (Dorothy) LaRotonda, paternal grandparent, James Moore, paternal grandparent, Martha Wheeler; aunt, Evelyn LaRotonda, step mother, Linda Moore, and several aunts and uncles on his mother's side.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio.

A funeral service will begin at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, OH. Father Kent Kaufman will officiate.

Monetary donations in Curtis honor may be made to Gift of Hope, 425 Spring Lake Dr., Itasca, Il, 60143 [http://www.giftofhope.org\monetary-donations\]www.giftofhope.org\monetary-donations\

