Cynthia Brinkman
1958 - 2020
PANDORA — Cynthia "Cindy" Brinkman, died peacefully at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima on Monday, September 14, 2020, at the age of 61. She was born December 7, 1958 in Lima to Ronald and Shirley (Overmyer) Klear.

Cindy is survived by her husband: Mark Brinkman; a son: Matthew Brinkman; her mother: Shirley (Richard) Cass; a sister: Vickie (Don) Pendergast; and many close family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father: Ronald Klear.

Cindy graduated from the Medical College of Ohio in 2001 with a Master's Degree as a Family Nurse Practitioner. She married Mark, her loving husband and soul mate in 1982. She retired from her practice at Ada Life Medical Center as part of the Lima Memorial Health System in 2017. Cindy was well-loved by her patients and will be remembered for her kindness and empathy. Her son remembers her as a loving and supportive mother who encouraged him to pursue his goals. She was an outgoing and energetic individual who never met a stranger.

A private funeral service will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020, at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa with Deacon Jim Rump officiating. A visitation will be 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Harman Cemetery. Due to the restrictions regarding COVID 19 masks are required upon entering the funeral home.

In Lieu of flowers, the family has asked to please send donations to the American Cancer Society or a charity of the donor's choice.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center for their exceptional care and terrific efforts.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com



Published in The Lima News from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Love Funeral Home
SEP
17
Funeral service
02:30 PM
Love Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Love Funeral Home
405 E 3Rd St
Ottawa, OH 45875
(419) 523-6586
