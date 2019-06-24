DELPHOS — Cynthia Sue Brock, 57, of Delphos, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at St. Rita's Medical Center.

She was born July 7, 1961, in Lima to Virgil L. and Gerry Ann (Glaze) Brock; her father preceded her in death on May 9, 2019, and her mother survives in Delphos.

Cynthia is also survived by two brothers, Michael (Carolyn) Brock of Delphos and Timothy (Shari) Brock of Ada.

She was a member of The First Assembly of God Church in Delphos and was a member of A.R.C. She was a high school graduate, had worked for Marimor Industries, and attended RMS Club. Cynthia was a OSU fan. She enjoyed bowling, which she received awards in. She loved fishing and watching the cooking channel. She loved Jesus and people with passion, music and traveling the United States; but most of all she loved her dog "Cookie." Watching the sunset every night and including her family in her prayers were part of her nightly routine. She loved her parents very much and told them often, "I'll always be your little girl!"

Funeral service will be on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at The First Assembly of God Church in Delphos. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, June 28, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at Harter and Schier Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to The First Assembly of God Church.