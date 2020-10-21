Cynthia Etzkorn

ST. LOUIS, MO — Cynthia Jean 'CJ' Etzkorn, 42, beloved daughter, wife, aunt, niece and educator, passed away Monday afternoon, October 19, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. CJ lived in St. Louis, MO, she was a native of Landeck.

She was born in Lima on March 29, 1978 to Edward T. and Connie (Maas) Etzkorn. Her parents survive in Landeck. On February 14, 2015, she married Michelle Sickbert, who survives in St. Louis, Missouri.

CJ is also survived by three brothers, Matthew (Denise) Etzkorn of Landeck; Andrew (Michelle) Etzkorn of Elida; and Nicholas (Julia) Etzkorn of Shawnee; two sisters, Lisa (Mark) Moloney of Sidney and Crystal (Patrick) Flanagan of Landeck; and nieces and nephews, Andrew, Mark, David, John, Casey, Chloe, Lanie, Chase, Lydia, Tommy, Bella, Addie, Mason, Quinn, Ethan, and Griffin.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Thomas and Marie Etzkorn; maternal grandparents, Melvin and Alberta Maas; and a nephew, Daryl.

CJ was a 1996 graduate of Delphos St. John's High School, and earned her Bachelor of Arts at Webster University, St. Louis, Missouri. She later earned her teaching certificate at the University of Missouri, St. Louis.

Family was one of the most important things to CJ. When she wasn't playing around on the farm with her five siblings, you could find her climbing in the grain bins or in the haymow, or parked at the pond fishing.

In recent years, she loved playing guitar in a local band, dug gardening, music, bird watching and adventuring with her family, friends and dogs.

CJ was a devoted and loving history and government middle school teacher. She was a leader on and off the basketball court to the girls of Confluence Academy in south St. Louis, Missouri. CJ was also a volunteer for Girls on the Run for a number of years. She was a feisty legend and founding member of St. Louis Roller Derby.

She loved nothing more than being outdoors, in her kayak or hiking and fishing and traveling across the world. And recently, with the help of family and friends, she was able to make it to all 50 states.

A Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 23 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Landeck. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, Landeck.

Visitation will be from 2:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 22 at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos, where a Parish Wake Service will be held at 7:45 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in keeping with the state order, masks are mandatory at the funeral home and church. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness (SLOCA). Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net.