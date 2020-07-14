1/1
Cynthia Setty
1958 - 2020
CRIDERSVILLE — Cynthia A. "Cindy" Setty, 62, of Cridersville, passed away at 10:24 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center.

She was born on June 4, 1958 in Joliet, IL to George & Ruth (Burge) Gibbs. Her mother preceded her in death and her father survives Lima. On August 18, 1984 she married Larry Setty and he survives in Cridersville.

Survivors include 4 children Jarred (Ashley) Setty of Howell, MI, JaCinda (Michelle) Setty of Lima, Jaclyn (James) Daignault of Cridersville, Jordan (Amanda) Setty of Lima; 12 grandchildren; 3 siblings Douglas (Kathy) Gibbs of GA, Christopher (Belinda) Gibbs of KY, Angela Foust of Lima and a step-mother Beverly Gibbs.

Cindy was a 1977 graduate of Crown Point High School, IN. She was employed as a postal worker in Lima. She enjoyed crafting and being a jack of all trades and dearly loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Only Believe Ministries, Botkins.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday July 17, 2020 at Only Believe Ministries, Botkins with Pastor Peter Doseck officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Lima. Friends may call from 3-6 p.m. Thursday at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta and one hour prior to the service at church.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Only Believe Ministries, Botkins.

The Setty family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta to handle the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com



Published in The Lima News from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Calling hours
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Schlosser Funeral Home
JUL
17
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Only Believe Ministries
JUL
17
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Only Believe Ministries
Funeral services provided by
Schlosser Funeral Home
615 N. Dixie Highway
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-739-3323
