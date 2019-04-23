LIMA — Ms. Cynthia Theresia White, 79, passed from this life on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at 3:20 a.m. at Shawnee Manor Nursing Home.

She was born on June 11, 1939 in Lima, Ohio to the union of Columbus and Dorothy (Morris) White; both parents preceded her in death.

Ms. White retired from Lima Memorial Hospital as a Ward Secretary after over 35 years of service. She was a member of the Busy Bee Club. She loved spending time with her grandchildren reading, baking and doing arts and crafts.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory; a son; William S. Keith of Lima. 2 daughters; Marleena Morgan (Larry) and Ruth Ann Durr (Rowland) both of Lima. 16 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. 2 brothers; Stanley White of St. Paul, Minn and Dennis White of Lima.

She was preceded in death by 2 grandsons; Andre' Keith and Damien Doyle. 2 brothers; Larry White and Timothy White. 2 sisters; Geraldine White Totty and Delores Cousin who also passed away April 2019.

Homegoing services will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc., with Rev. Mary Petaway, officiating.

Visitation wake will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. until time of services also at the Funeral Home.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

