Service Information
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
1302 Oakland Pkwy
Lima, OH
45805
(419)-225-5741
Obituary
Print

Cynthia White

  |   Visit Guest Book

LIMA — Ms. Cynthia Theresia White, 79, passed from this life on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at 3:20 a.m. at Shawnee Manor Nursing Home.

She was born on June 11, 1939 in Lima, Ohio to the union of Columbus and Dorothy (Morris) White; both parents preceded her in death.

Ms. White retired from Lima Memorial Hospital as a Ward Secretary after over 35 years of service. She was a member of the Busy Bee Club. She loved spending time with her grandchildren reading, baking and doing arts and crafts.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory; a son; William S. Keith of Lima. 2 daughters; Marleena Morgan (Larry) and Ruth Ann Durr (Rowland) both of Lima. 16 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. 2 brothers; Stanley White of St. Paul, Minn and Dennis White of Lima.

She was preceded in death by 2 grandsons; Andre' Keith and Damien Doyle. 2 brothers; Larry White and Timothy White. 2 sisters; Geraldine White Totty and Delores Cousin who also passed away April 2019.

Homegoing services will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc., with Rev. Mary Petaway, officiating.

Visitation wake will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. until time of services also at the Funeral Home.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the WHITE Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lima News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.