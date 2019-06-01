EDMOND, OK —D. Miriam Rumsey passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Miriam was born in Lafayette, Ohio on December 21, 1925, to Warren and Lelah (Stanyer) Knoble who are deceased. She married Roy Rumsey on June 21, 1946, and he passed away on June 1, 1985.

She is survived by two sons, Royce Rumsey. Laguna Beach California, and Todd (Patricia) Rumsey of Kansas City, Kansas; two daughters, Cameron Brown of San Jose, California and Leslie (Ron) Hulshizer of Edmond, Oklahoma; six grandchildren, Travis Wise, Eric (Caitlin) Hulshizer, Megan Hulshizer, Caitlyn Rumsey, Alex Rumsey and Brayden Rumsey; two great-grandchildren, Astoria Hulshizer and Rosalie Hulshizer; and one sister, Alice (Charles) Jacobs of Ft. Myers, Florida.

Miriam graduated from Lafayette High School and attended Bowling Green University. She was a life member of the Lima Memorial Hospital Auxilary for over 28 years. She was a member of the First Mennonite Church in Bluffton and was a past resident of Maple Crest Village in Bluffton, Ohio, Morning Pointe Assisted Living in Brentwood, Tennessee and Touchmark Retirement Community in Edmond, Oklahoma.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 8th, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel Mausoleum in Lima, Ohio. Miriam's nephew, Pastor Brent Driver will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to either the Lima Memorial Hospital Foundation or the Area Agency on Aging 3, Inc. Meals on Wheels Program

