LIMA — D. Rowena "Ro" Neal, 88, of Lima, passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord, Tuesday, April 1, 2019 at Lima Memorial Health Systems. "Ro" was born on March 18, 1931 in Clear Creek, Kentucky to Leonard and Mary (Money) Mason and they preceded her in death. On April 30, 1951, she married Wallace "Jr." Neal and he survives in Alger.

Rowena retired from Rudolph Foods. She was a 1950 graduate of Bell High School in Pineville, Kentucky. She was a devoted member of Lima Missionary Baptist Church where she played piano for many years. She also sang in a Gospel group with the Newport girls. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and will be missed by many.

"Ro" is survived by her three children, R. Jeanine Craig of Lima, Sharon K. (Michael) Thompson of Harrod, Wally L. (Jill) Neal of Lima and her grandchildren: Missy Fagan, Tracy (Brian) Richardson, Mike (Terri) Jackson, Shannon (Jarrod) Polser, Teraca (Scott) Neal, Kristin (Josh) Burton, Michael II (Jamie) Thompson, Jared (Stephanie) Thompson, Matthew (Molly) Neal, Mitchell (Claire) Neal, Maxwell (Cede) Neal and Elliette Neal; 26 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother H.L. (Faye) Mason of Ada, and her in-laws, Carol Mason of Ohio, Arnold (Emma) Neal of Lima and Irene Neal of Cridersville. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by a son-in-law, Cris Craig and the following siblings; Joe (Pat) Mason, Bodie (Mary Alice) Mason, Brodus (Juanita) Mason, Orville Mason, Drew Mason, Mellie (White) Fuson, Minnie (Rev. Segal) Newport, Liddie (Huey) Oliver, Audrey Mason and in-laws, Bill Neal, Eddie (Rose) Neal, Leo (Opha) Neal, Eugene (Nora) Neal.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Lima Missionary Baptist Church with Revs. Terry Brock and Denny Hunter, officiating. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery.

Visitation hours for Rowena will be Thursday, April 4 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at SIFERD-ORIANS FUNERAL HOME and on Friday 1 hour prior to the service at the church.

If you ever met her, and she asked if you went to church, and if you didn't, she would tell you "you need to." She loved you strong but also told you when you were wrong! Online condolences can be left at www.siferd-oriansfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions can be made to Lima Missionary Baptist Church.