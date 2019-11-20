SPENCERVILLE — Dale E. Burden, 79, of rural Spencerville, OH, passed away 9:22 a.m., Wed. Nov. 20, 2019, at Mercy Health- St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. He was born Oct. 29, 1940, in Hamilton, OH, the son of Ned G. & Annabelle (Sheiks) Burden who preceded him in death. On Aug. 16, 1962, he married Darlene R. Spencer, and she preceded him in death on Dec. 21, 2003. Then on March 26, 2005, he married Marcia A. Clark, and she survives.

Other survivors include, 4 children, Ned (Machelle) Burden, Sidney, OH; Natalie (Jeff) Wigers, Findlay, OH; Dale (Sarah) Burden, Convoy, OH; David (Abigail) Burden, Anderson, SC; 3 step-sons, Kevin (Angie) Clark, Lima; Kristopher (Michelle) Clark, Lima; Michael (Mindy) Clark, Spencerville, OH; grandchildren, Sandy (Christian) Grabasch; Glen Burden; Ben (Krystal) Gates; Eric (Chelsie) Whitt; Wyatt, Reid, & Jared Wigers; & Nathaniel (Annarose) Burden; several great grandchildren, siblings, Roger Burden, Lakeview, OH; Bruce (Caroline) Burden, Lafayette, OH; Catherine (Richard) Appleton, Lima; & Dan (Debbie) Burden, Lima.

He was preceded in death by 2 grandsons, Ned Burden III, and Ezekiel Burden, and a brother, Thomas Burden.

Dale worked at Hoge Lumber Co., New Knoxville, and also owned and operated the DN Maintenance Co. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served during the Vietnam War. Ned was a member of the New Hampshire Church of the Nazarene and the Bath Community United Methodist Church. He was an avid scroll saw woodworker and in his younger years enjoyed gardening, especially raising irises.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Sat. Nov. 23, 2019, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. (St., Rt. 501) Wapakoneta, with Rev. Deborah Nance officiating. Burial is to follow in the Walnut Hill Cemetery, near New Hampshire, OH, where military rites will be conducted by the Wapakoneta V.F.W. Post #8445. The family will receive family and friends from 12- 2 p.m., Sat. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Cairo United Methodist Church or the . Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.