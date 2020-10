CELINA —Dale Howell, 73, died Oct. 24, 2020, at Van Wert Health Hospital.

Services will begin 11 a.m. Saturday at W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home, Celina. Burial will be at Swamp College Cemetery.

Friends may call 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.