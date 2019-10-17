VAN WERT — Dale H. Long, 96, of Van Wert passed away at 12:20 AM on October 17, 2019 at Van Wert Manor.

Born on January 05, 1923 in Van Wert County, Ohio to the late Lewis Long and Goldie (Johns) Long Wade. On April 9, 1944 Kathryn J. Carter who preceded him in death on January 2, 2010.

Dale retired from Aeroquip Corporation in Van Wert. He had also managed Marsh Foundation's Dairy Farm and had worked at former Bagley Builders Supply in Van Wert.

Dale was a 72 year life member of the Van Wert Elks Lodge and a former member of the Van Wert Area Bass Club.

Dale enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and camping. He had spent 30 years camping at Cottonwood Resort in Quincy, Michigan during the summer.

Surviving are three children; Jim (Jeannine) Long of Lebanon, Ohio, Diana (Charles) Layman of Spencerville, Ohio, and Steve (Donna) Long of Van Wert; a brother, Bob Long of Van Wert; a sister, Dorothy High of Portland, Indiana; 11 grandchildren; and 21 great grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Lewis "Pete" Long, Jr.; and sisters, Grace Dreher, Gladys Lee, Helen Pastor, Betty Agler, Roberta Kirchebauer-Porter, and Mildred Long.

Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory. The funeral will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, with Pastor Neil Whitney, officiating.

Interment will be in the Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert, OH.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dale`s memory may be sent to Van Wert Health ICU Department.

To share in Dale's online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.

Funeral arrangements are by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, 722 S Washington Street, Van Wert, OH 45891.